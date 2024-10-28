Rikishi Predicts Jacob Fatu Would Turn Babyface In A Feud With Bron Breakker

The Bloodline assisted Bron Breakker in defeating Jey Uso for the Intercontinental Title on WWE Raw one week ago.

This came after Solo Sikoa stated that they wanted to assist Jey in his title defense. During the match, Jacob Fatu had a staredown with Breakker, which elicited a strong reaction from fans. In the end, Fatu eliminated Jey, allowing Breakker to win.

As previously reported on WrestleVotes Radio and SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, the faceoff drew high praise backstage. On the most recent “Off The Top” podcast, Rikishi stated that Fatu would become a babyface if he feuded with Breaker.

“Well, there you go. Could it be that Jacob go babyface? Even if he were to put him against…I’m just going to say Bron Breakker. If they put Jacob against Bron Breakker, I can almost tell you Jacob’s…probably people are going to turn Jacob’s babyface. And Jacob’s going to snap one day on these guys [Bloodline]. When they show his eyes, when they show his hands together, man, he’s praying to Solo or he’s just praying that he don’t relapse….I don’t mess this up with these cats right here. Once Jacob turns man, I think the wereworlf is gonna have the whole arena just howling man.”