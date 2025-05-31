Rikishi Shares No-Nonsense Advice For Aspiring Wrestlers

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi discussed various topics on an episode of his Off The Top podcast, including advice for aspiring pro wrestlers.

Rikishi said, “Well, we just want you guys be prepared, man. And any of you know, the kids that are listening out there too, as well. I say this all the time, this is not a game. You got to be dedicated and committed, you know. Understand, there’s going to be a lot of sacrifice. If you don’t like to travel, this is not for you. If you don’t like your body being banged up, this is not for you. But you know, it’s a fun industry to be in, especially today. There’s opportunities out there for you guys. And you know, you just have to find where you can get in, where you can fit in. And then once you know, get into where you fit in that certain area of the company — And now you’re on the inside. Now, instead of having somebody give you third-party information, now you’re in there. You see it.”

On the pitfalls of social media:

“Y’all be careful out there, man. You know, that social media thing — what is that photo op stuff where you can actually take somebody’s face and put it on somebody else’s body… put you in a club or wherever. And then next think you know, your family member sees this s**t online. ‘No man, that wasn’t me, damn it.’ ‘This sure do look like you!’ You know what I mean. And now you got to fight out of that, man. So you can never trust anything that’s happening out there today. Ot’s almost probably best to put your location up, right? ‘Listen, I was at home in my bed sleeping. Look, here’s the location.’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

