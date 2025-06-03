Details Announced For Sabu’s Funeral Services

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam (RVD) discussed the funeral services for the late Sabu on an episode of his podcast. Sabu, who was a legendary figure in wrestling, sadly passed away last month.

The services will be open to friends, family, and fans, taking place on Saturday, June 21st, in Lansing, MI. More details will be announced soon. Additionally, there is another service planned in Las Vegas, where Sabu had been living.

If you would like to contribute to the GoFundMe campaign to assist with Sabu’s funeral expenses, please click here.