Joaquin Wilde Provides Update After Knockout During WWE Match

LWO member Joaquin Wilde has broken his silence following a scary moment during a recent WWE Speed match taping against Lexis King on Monday, June 2, 2025.

The match, which took place before WWE Raw went on the air, was abruptly stopped after Wilde was legitimately knocked out mid-contest. Fan-captured footage showed ringside officials and WWE medical staff rushing to attend to Wilde as the match was called off.

Joaquin Wilde seems to have gone down to an injury during his #WWESpeed match before #WWERaw Wishing him a speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/bfxugP3mkz — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) June 2, 2025

On Tuesday, Wilde addressed the situation via social media, reassuring fans about his condition:

“Never been knocked out cold before. So a lot to process right now. But I’m good no worries,” Wilde wrote.

Never been knocked out cold before. So alot to process right now. But im good no worries. pic.twitter.com/eotqPJt5G2 — Joaquin Wilde (@joaquinwilde_) June 3, 2025

Despite the incident, Wilde is still scheduled to compete this Saturday, June 7th, at the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event in Los Angeles. He’ll team with fellow LWO members Cruz Del Toro and Dragon Lee in a high-flying trios bout against AAA’s Octagon Jr., Aero Star, and Mr. Iguana.

Wilde and Del Toro have been used sporadically on the main roster in recent months, with their last prominent appearance coming in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown in April.

Fans will be keeping a close eye on Wilde’s status heading into this weekend’s Worlds Collide showdown. PWMania.com will continue to provide updates as they become available.