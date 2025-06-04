Popular WWE Star’s Contract Set To Expire This Summer

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross is reportedly nearing the end of his current WWE contract, and according to a new report from Fightful Select, there has been no significant progress toward a renewal.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful previously noted earlier this year that Kross was working through the final year of his deal. In the latest update, Fightful confirmed with sources close to the situation — as well as with Kross himself — that WWE has yet to approach him regarding an extension or new agreement. At this point, there are “a few months remaining” on his existing contract.

Despite the lack of negotiations, Kross continues to play a prominent role on WWE RAW, where he’s currently engaged in a storyline involving Sami Zayn, often cutting dark promos and teasing a psychological shift for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion.

The report also notes that WWE’s current approach to expiring deals has varied, with some talents kept on television right up until the final stages of their contracts, either before renewal talks begin or as a quiet lead-in to departure.

Kross, who made his return to WWE in August 2022 alongside Scarlett, has since appeared on both SmackDown and Raw. His current persona — shrouded in mystery, menace, and mind games — has earned critical attention, making his uncertain contract status even more intriguing to fans.

It remains to be seen whether WWE will move forward with negotiations, but with Kross still heavily featured, the next few months could be telling.

