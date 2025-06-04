Top TNA Star Takes Shot At Trick Williams Holding TNA World Title

TNA star Nic Nemeth has seemingly expressed frustration—or possibly dropped a storyline teaser—regarding the current status of the TNA World Championship, which is currently held by WWE NXT’s Trick Williams.

In a promotional tweet for TNA’s “Against All Odds” premium live event set for this Friday, June 6th in Tempe, Arizona, Nemeth included what appeared to be a pointed dig at the title’s recent trajectory. Promoting his scheduled appearance and meet & greet, Nemeth wrote:

“AGAINST ALL ODDS is LIVE in Tempe, Arizona JUNE 6! PLUS you can hang with The Tag Team Champions & the guy that does the fun turn around and smile move, (before losing the TNA World Title to guys that don’t even work here).”

The final parenthetical line — “before losing the TNA World Title to guys that don’t even work here” — is a clear reference to Joe Hendry’s loss of the TNA World Title to WWE-contracted Trick Williams, who captured the gold as part of the ongoing WWE NXT x TNA crossover storyline.

This comment arrives just days after Williams defended the TNA World Title against Mike Santana on NXT and is now scheduled to defend the belt once again—this time against Elijah (formerly WWE’s Elias)—at Against All Odds on June 6.

Nemeth’s tweet, whether rooted in genuine frustration or part of an evolving angle, highlights ongoing debate among fans and talent regarding TNA’s decision to crown a WWE superstar as its world champion during a pivotal inter-promotional storyline.

As often seen in the wrestling world, such comments may be designed to generate buzz and anticipation—potentially setting up Nemeth as a future challenger or even a central figure in a battle to “bring the title home.”

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full coverage of TNA “Against All Odds” and all developments in the WWE x TNA crossover saga.