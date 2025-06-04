TNA Locker Room Heat On Trick Williams Over Title Reign

TNA veteran and creative team member Tommy Dreamer has revealed that WWE NXT star Trick Williams, the current TNA World Heavyweight Champion, is drawing major backstage heat from within the TNA locker room.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Dreamer detailed how Williams’ reign has created tension backstage, especially after his recent successful title defense against Mike Santana on the June 3rd episode of NXT.

In an interview segment, Williams asked Dreamer directly:

“How much heat do I have in the TNA locker room right now, Mr. Dreamer?”

Dreamer replied candidly:

“I have received the most amount of texts from the moment you won… I watched your match with a lot of employees and people who work there… and everyone turned to me and they were like, it was almost like, ‘What are we going to do now?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know.’”

He explained that the anxiety stems from the unpredictable nature of cross-promotional partnerships:

“These deals have always fallen apart. If this deal fell apart today, you’re the champ. We’d have to like you… we’d have to declare a new champ, because, hey, our champ works somewhere else. So I think there’s the scary part.”

While Dreamer acknowledged Mike Santana’s performance earned universal praise, he emphasized that the idea of a WWE-contracted talent holding TNA’s top prize is still causing unrest among the roster and staff.

“I’m getting everybody texting me, and this is within the company, so if you could get the talent, it’s just imagine what the fans are talking about.”

Trick Williams, embracing his rising heel persona, didn’t seem fazed by the behind-the-scenes friction. When asked what helped unlock this new level of swagger and confidence, he pointed to TNA itself:

“There’s something about the atmosphere of TNA that’s special. It’s magical. That allows me to spread my wings and fly and trust myself… there’s a different feel at TNA that I’ve experienced that, you know, that’s when I really realized I can do this anywhere, anytime, anyplace.”

Williams will defend the TNA World Championship again this Friday at TNA’s “Against All Odds” in Tempe, Arizona, where he faces Elijah (formerly Elias).

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for continued coverage of this WWE x TNA storyline and all developments on Trick Williams’ controversial title reign.