Kevin Owens Still Awaiting Neck Surgery, WWE Return Uncertain

Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens has given a detailed update on his neck injury and future in professional wrestling. In a new interview with Bernard Colas of le10Sport, Owens confirmed he has not yet undergone surgery—despite announcing a hiatus from in-ring action nearly two months ago.

“I still haven’t had the surgery,” Owens revealed. “There’s a lot of things to consider before the surgery. We’re waiting to see how things progress naturally. There’s no doubt I need surgery, but before we do the surgery, we just have to see how much it can slightly improve without surgery… It’s a very slow process. You just have to have patience.”

Owens disclosed that the seriousness of his neck condition became clear just days before WrestleMania 41, when he was pulled from the card and immediately sidelined.

“We knew two days before I made the announcement on SmackDown, that I would not be able to be at WrestleMania and that I had to stop wrestling immediately.”

Looking back, Owens admits he feels “extremely lucky” to have avoided more severe injury during high-profile bouts earlier in the year:

“In the matches I had at Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, my neck was already in very bad shape… I feel extremely lucky not to be injured more seriously.”

When asked about a return timeline, Owens gave a sobering but honest response:

“It would be… false to be able to tell you right now that I will absolutely return to the ring… I don’t know if that’s true.”

This adds another layer of uncertainty to the WWE veteran’s future. Owens’ candid comments suggest that while a return is not out of the question, it is far from guaranteed.

Stay with PWMania.com for more on Kevin Owens and all injury updates across the wrestling world.