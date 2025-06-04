WWE Sources Confirm Arrest Of Alleged Stalker Targeting Liv Morgan

A new update has surfaced regarding a suspected stalker of WWE Superstar Liv Morgan, who was reportedly arrested outside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

According to PWInsider’s Mike Johnson, multiple WWE sources confirmed that the incident is legitimate, stating the following:

“WWE sources, speaking on condition of anonymity this afternoon, confirmed to PWInsider.com that there was another arrest last night at the WWE NXT taping at the WWE Performance Center. The story making the rounds that a suspected stalker for Liv Morgan was apprehended outside the Performance Center is 100% legitimate based on what we were told this afternoon.”

Interestingly, Johnson noted that the arrest was not made by local authorities, suggesting that a larger agency is now involved. While specifics about the suspect and charges remain undisclosed, the individual is reportedly in law enforcement custody at this time.

This marks a serious escalation in a disturbing situation involving Morgan, who has dealt with multiple stalking incidents in recent years. WWE has not officially commented on the arrest, and it remains unclear whether this incident will prompt further security adjustments at NXT or Performance Center tapings.

PWMania.com will continue to monitor this developing story and provide updates as more information becomes available.