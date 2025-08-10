Adriana Rizzo Suffers Torn ACL and Meniscus, Faces Year-Long Recovery

WWE NXT Superstar Adriana Rizzo revealed on Sunday via Instagram that she has suffered a torn ACL and meniscus and will be undergoing surgery, marking another major setback in her young career.

In her post, Rizzo wrote: “Here we go again… torn ACL and meniscus. A setback, not the end.”

She confirmed the injury will sideline her for an extended period, with recovery expected to take 9–12 months before a full return to in-ring competition.

The 26-year-old shared that this injury is the culmination of a long struggle with knee instability following multiple setbacks, includin a torn achilles in 2023, a partial ACL tear just four months later, and over a year of rehabbing before the ACL finally gave out.

Rizzo, real name Anna Keefer, joined WWE as part of the Fall 2022 Performance Center Rookie Class after a decorated collegiate track and field career at the University of North Carolina, where she earned five All-American honors.

Despite the lengthy road to recovery, Rizzo is determined to come back better than ever: “I’m ready to attack this and come back 100% healthy for the first time in my WWE career.”

Fans can follow her social media for updates as she begins rehabilitation following surgery.