Kacy Catanzaro (Katana Chance) Returning To ‘American Ninja Warrior’

Recently released WWE star Kacy Catanzaro, formerly known as Katana Chance, has revealed her next major move following her WWE departure.

The former Women’s Tag Team Champion confirmed she is returning to the show where she first rose to national fame, American Ninja Warrior.

In a post on social media, Catanzaro shared a trailer for Monday’s (August 11) episode of American Ninja Warrior on NBC and Peacock, which shows her providing commentary from the sidelines. “See you on Monday,” she captioned.

Catanzaro became a breakout star on the show in 2014 when, during season six, she became the first woman to complete a city finals course. Her last run as a competitor came in 2017 during season nine.

After signing with WWE in 2017, Catanzaro enjoyed success in both NXT and on the main roster, holding both the NXT and WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships alongside partner Kayden Carter. The duo was part of a round of talent releases in May 2025.

This return to American Ninja Warrior, in a commentary role, marks Catanzaro’s first major project since leaving WWE, with her 90-day non-compete set to expire in mid-August.