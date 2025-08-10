Karrion Kross and Scarlett Moved To WWE Alumni Section

Karrion Kross and Scarlett are reportedly no longer under contract with WWE as of midnight on Sunday, according to multiple sources.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that the pair have been moved to the Alumni section of WWE’s official website, a traditional sign that talent’s deals have ended. Johnson noted that there was a new contract offer on the table from WWE earlier in the week.

Fightful.com also weighed in, stating, “We’re told they will likely be answering a lot of questions regarding this in the next day or two. Obviously we are cognizant of a potential work.”

While neither Kross nor Scarlett have publicly commented as of this writing, speculation is already running high over whether their exit is legitimate or part of a storyline development.

