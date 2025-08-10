Karrion Kross and Scarlett Removed From WWE’s Internal Roster

The departure of Karrion Kross and Scarlett from WWE appears to be the real deal, not an elaborate storyline, as the duo has now been removed from WWE’s internal active roster.

According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, the removal took place after their contracts officially expired at midnight on August 10. Combined with their recent shift to the Alumni section of WWE.com, this is the strongest confirmation yet that they are no longer with the company.

The news comes after a week of mixed reports. Fightful Select initially stated their contracts would expire with no new offer on the table. Shortly after, Wrestling Observer reported that WWE made a last-minute offer, which Kross seemed to dispute in a podcast interview, saying: “A lot of what I read is not true… I hope we do come back.”

The public nature of the situation, along with fan momentum behind the #WeWantKross movement, sparked speculation of a possible storyline “work.” However, sources within WWE’s talent and creative departments told Fightful that, as of now, the departure is legitimate.

Kross and Scarlett are now free to work anywhere, but their options could be influenced by industry relationships. While their previous TNA exit was reportedly unpleasant, the company’s leadership has since changed, though TNA’s active WWE partnership could complicate matters. A return to AAA is also tricky, given WWE’s recent acquisition of the promotion.

Kross has prior history in MLW and NJPW, but the independent scene has shifted significantly in recent years. Some promoters are reportedly holding off on outreach until the situation is fully clarified.

Kross and Scarlett are expected to publicly address their futures in the coming days.