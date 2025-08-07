Karrion Kross Addresses WWE Contract Status Amid New Offer Reports

Reports surfaced that the WWE contracts of Karrion Kross and Scarlett are set to expire this coming weekend. However, new details indicate that WWE has made an offer to keep the duo with the company.

As PWMania.com previously reported, on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com confirmed that while Kross’s contract expiration is legitimate, he has now been presented with a new deal.

“I was told the story about him not being signed to a contract, I heard that is legit, but he did get an offer,” Meltzer said. “Maybe when the story that he didn’t get an offer was written it was accurate, but I was told he’s gotten an offer and I don’t expect him going anywhere.”

Meltzer also suggested the situation “smells like an angle,” noting that WWE may be intentionally “working” fans, pointing to recent praise of Kross by Paul Heyman and promotion of Kross’s book as signs he’s likely staying.

In a separate interview with Joey Karni, Kross addressed speculation about whether fans will see him and Scarlett back on RAW. “I hope so. I see things being written online right now, specifically today. A lot of what I read is not true. I hate to disappoint people but I don’t want to bullsh*t. I hope we do come back.”

While WWE has not officially announced a contract extension for Kross and Scarlett, the signs point toward the pair remaining with the company.