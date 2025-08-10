WWE Removes Karrion Kross’ Entrance Music From Streaming Services

In the clearest sign yet that Karrion Kross and Scarlett are officially done with WWE, Kross’s entrance theme, Dead Silent, has been removed from major streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, and WWE’s official YouTube Music channel.

WWE commonly removes a superstar’s music from official channels once they’ve departed the company.

The move comes days after the duo was shifted to the Alumni section of WWE.com, strongly indicating that their contracts have expired.

Earlier this week, Kross disputed online reports claiming he had been offered a new deal. Speaking on The Angle podcast, he said: “I see things being written online right now, specifically today. Yeah, a lot of what I read is not true… I hope we do come back.”

On the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Kross said, “I saw a bunch of stuff online today. I don’t know where it’s coming from, and I don’t care to speak to any of it. But I mean, all I can tell you is the only way you’re going to get the real story is when you get it from me. That’s all I can tell you.”

His comments suggested his WWE future was still unresolved at that time.

The public nature of the situation, combined with strong fan support through the recent #WeWantKross movement, has sparked speculation that the departure could be a storyline. However, the removal of his theme song and alumni listing point toward a legitimate exit.

If they are free agents, Kross and Scarlett are able to sign with any promotion, with AEW and TNA Wrestling among the likely suitors. The departure comes at a surprising time, as Kross was fresh off a high-profile feud with Sami Zayn that culminated at SummerSlam.

For now, all eyes are on where Kross and Scarlett will land next, unless, of course, WWE swerves everyone and brings them back in storyline fashion.