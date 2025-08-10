NXT Star Announces WWE Departure After Six Years

WWE NXT star Ashante “Thee” Adonis has officially confirmed that his time with WWE has come to an end.

In a statement posted to social media on Sunday, Adonis revealed that after six years with the WWE, he is no longer with the company.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful confirmed his WWE contract expired and was not renewed.

Adonis, who had been absent from NXT television in recent weeks, shared a heartfelt message reflecting on his WWE journey and looking forward to the future.

Adonis stated, “After 6 unforgettable years under the WWE lights, the time has come for me to close that chapter. I’m filled with nothing but gratitude for every opportunity, the experiences, lessons, and incredible talent I’ve had the chance to work with. I’m truly excited to show the world what I can really do. Sometimes you gotta get off multiplayer and progress your story mode.”

He added that while some may view this period as uncertain, he sees it as the beginning of a new chapter. “I believe I’m the face of the future and the reason your girl stopped texting you back. This is a brand new beginning. I am becoming the best version of myself. You have only seen a glimpse of my true potential, and I’m just scratching the surface. I know that to some this can be a dark time, but stars can’t shine without darkness.”

Adonis first broke out in WWE as part of the popular Hit Row faction alongside Top Dolla, B-Fab, and Swerve Strickland. The group found success in NXT, where they held the NXT Tag Team Championship, and later moved to the main roster as part of Friday Night SmackDown.

Now a free agent, the 32-year-old is opening his schedule for independent bookings and is eager to showcase more of his skills on his own terms. Promoters can contact him directly via the email address listed in his announcement (below).

