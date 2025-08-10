Tony Khan Reveals His Biggest Regret In AEW

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on the My Mom’s Basement podcast, where he discussed his efforts to bring The Briscoes on television.

Khan said, “I fought really hard to get Jay Briscoe on the show, and I fought really hard to have him. There were multiple times when Mark and Jay Briscoe came to Dynamite and didn’t do anything.”

On Warner Media having different management at the time and his biggest regret in AEW:

“It was a different time and management. It wasn’t Mr. [David] Zaslav. I could have now literally gone to him. I fought really hard to get Jay Briscoe on the show and I really wish I would have been able to have Jay Briscoe on Dynamite just one time. He came to the show many times. That’s my biggest regret, by far.”

