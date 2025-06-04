Lilian Garcia Returning To WWE For NXT x AAA “Worlds Collide” Event

WWE’s iconic ring announcer Lilian Garcia is set to make a special return to the company this weekend as she will serve as the official voice of the ring for the first-ever WWE NXT x Lucha Libre AAA “Worlds Collide” event, taking place this Saturday, June 7, 2025.

Garcia announced the news on her social media, expressing her excitement in both English and Spanish:

“Este Sábado (this Saturday), @wwe @wwenxt y @luchalibreaaa va acer HISTORIA (is making history) as they collide for the very FIRST time (por la primera vez) at WORLDS COLLIDE!! 🤼

Es un honor to make history with them as the Ring Announcer para este evento espectacular! 🎤”

The “Worlds Collide” inter-promotional showcase will emanate from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California, with a special matinee start time of 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET. Garcia noted that fans can attend in person or watch for free on WWE’s official YouTube channel:

“Come join us or watch for FREE on YOUTUBE! (Ven en persona o lo pueden ver gratis por YouTube).”

The event represents a groundbreaking collaboration between WWE’s NXT brand and Mexico’s premier lucha libre promotion, AAA, marking their first official joint showcase. The card will blend American pro wrestling and lucha libre styles in what is expected to be a thrilling afternoon of international action.

Featured Matches Announced So Far Include:

AAA Mega Championship Match:

El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. WWE Raw’s El Grande Americano

Tag Team Women’s Showcase:

Stephanie Vaquer & Lola Vice vs. Chik Tormenta & Dalys

More matches are expected to be revealed in the lead-up to the show.

Lilian Garcia’s involvement adds another layer of nostalgia and prestige, as she brings her legendary voice back to WWE for a momentous international celebration of pro wrestling unity.

