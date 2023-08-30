Road Dogg Believes Fans Were Wrong To Cheer For Becky Lynch’s Attack On Charlotte At SummerSlam 2018

WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James took to an episode of his “Oh… You Didn’t Know?” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including “The Man” Becky Lynch attacking Charlotte Flair at the WWE SummerSlam 2018, a move that ended up turning Lynch into a huge babyface Superstar and why he thought fans were wrong for cheering Lynch.

Road Dogg said, “The idea was that Charlotte came in and weaseled her way in and won the title, and kind of stole it from [Becky]. Becky had a title match. So, why — and that’s just where maybe I’m older and I don’t understand, but you don’t just get handed crap around here. So to me, the whole thing was, I thought the fans were wrong. You’re cheering the wrong person here because — what if the Bad News Bears were shaking hands with the team, or whoever, your baseball-playing son is shaking hands saying, good game, good game or your softball-playing daughter, good game, good game and the team that loses just beats the crap out of the person. Do you pop for that, or do you go, ‘Oh my god, what are you doing? That’s horrible sportsmanship.’ That’s what Becky did, and people loved it. It let me know then, like, oh okay. There’s no goodness left at all [laughs]. It’s all Twitter, the world is Twitter. The world is Twitter now.”

Road Dogg also spoke talked how he feels “The Man” Becky Lynch was the heel in her storyline with “The Queen” Charlotte Flair despite the reaction she was receiving from the fans.

“This is still my stance and I’ll have this conversation with anybody, and maybe I’m wrong, but it’s my belief. Becky was the heel with every move she made, but the crowd ate it up. Yeah, we predicted that they would pop for Becky [at SummerSlam] because Becky’s star was rising. I thought, ‘Well surely they’re going to see that Becky is just a spoiled sport here.’ She lost. I’m sorry, you lost, and then because you lost, you beat me up. You beat up your friend. I can sit here and talk all night about how she should be the heel in this story, but because of society and how the culture is, and I would say wrestling twitter, which leads the conversation a lot of times.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)