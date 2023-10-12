Road Dogg Comments On LA Knight’s Current WWE Push

WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James recently spoke on his podcast, “Oh You Didn’t Know,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the push LA Knight, who has become one of the most popular stars in the company:

“We’re always so quick to jump on the booking of something. I would argue LA Knight didn’t wait on them to book him and do something. He became undeniable and all of a sudden, you gotta book him, so some of this lies on the individual. At some point, the bell has to ring and you have to connect with the viewer. You have to connect with the viewing audience, and if you can’t do that, don’t blame it on the writers. Also, for the fans, don’t blame it on the writers either. Just because you like the guy doesn’t mean he’s catching on the world over. Okay, you like the guy. Let’s see where it goes, but with LA Knight, he’s stealing the world right now because it’s organic and it’s real.

Road Dogg talked about Rusev Day’s rise in WWE and his belief that it could have been handled differently.

Road Dogg continued, “I always like to say it’s the opposite of, my only point of reference is me and my history, it’s the opposite of Rusev Day. It’s something that’s caught on and they’re running with it instead of something that caught on and they didn’t run with it, even if it would have been where it caught on for six months and they printed shirts and they printed money with him. I just feel like that’s one of the things I look back on and I say, ‘Man, I wish that would have been different’, but to me, what I see is progress in the way it’s being handled today. It’s like, oh, they heard it. They see it. It’s undeniable. Get on the surfboard until this son of a gun hits sand.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)