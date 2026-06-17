Road Dogg Discussed As Potential Replacement For Tommy Dreamer In TNA

The fallout from Tommy Dreamer’s departure from TNA Wrestling continues, and a notable WWE Hall of Famer has reportedly emerged as a potential addition to the promotion’s creative structure.

Dreamer announced on Tuesday that he is no longer working for TNA, ending his tenure as one of the company’s key creative voices.

According to Fightful Select, industry sources indicated that “Road Dogg” Brian James has been discussed internally as a possible replacement for Dreamer on the creative team.

Additional details were provided by Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, who reported that TNA has been in contact with Road Dogg for several weeks. However, Meltzer noted that the original expectation was not necessarily for James to replace Dreamer, but rather to join the creative department and work alongside him.

With Dreamer now gone, the possibility of Road Dogg becoming involved in a larger capacity has naturally drawn increased attention.

Meanwhile, Hunter Johnston, better known to wrestling fans as Delirious, is expected to remain a central figure within TNA’s creative operations.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that Delirious is currently viewed as the lead figure within the creative department moving forward.

“The belief among those we’ve spoken with is that currently, Delirious will head up TNA Creative. There’s always a chance there are more names brought onto the team with the departure of Tommy Dreamer, but we are told Delirious is the point person moving forward.”

Delirious has extensive experience behind the scenes in professional wrestling, having spent years serving as head booker and a creative force within Ring of Honor before joining TNA.

As for Road Dogg, he recently departed WWE after serving as co-head writer of SmackDown. During recent interviews, James has expressed a desire to continue working in professional wrestling and indicated interest in helping a smaller promotion that both needs and wants creative assistance.

If Road Dogg ultimately joins TNA, it would represent one of the most significant creative acquisitions the company has made in recent years and could signal a new direction following the exits of both Dreamer and producer Sami Callihan.

For now, Delirious appears set to lead the creative team, but industry observers will be closely watching to see whether additional changes are made as TNA continues to reshape its backstage structure ahead of Slammiversary and beyond.