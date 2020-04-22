Latest Update On Rob Gronkowski and WWE

Mike Florio of nbcsports.com is reporting that Rob Gronkowski will not be wrestling for WWE during his NFL comeback.

Gronk’s contract states that players “will not play football or engage in activities related to football otherwise than for Club or engage in any activity other than football which may involve a significant risk of personal injury.”

Gronk is still the 24/7 Champion and WWE has teased that he will continue to defend the title while playing football.

