Rob Van Dam Films Interviews For WWE, Possibly For Netflix Release

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam appeared as a guest on the “season premiere” of SmackDown on USA Network.

During his “1 of a Kind” podcast, RVD discussed being invited to the show:

“It was an invite that happened without a lot of notice at all. It was awesome to be there, the 25th Anniversary, I believe, for SmackDown. They had shown some legends in the crowd. It was cool to be part of that. Katie (Forbes) came because she loves WWE and she loves RVD, so it was cool to have her by my side. Everybody was really cool. It was cool to see everybody. I talked to Mr. Paul Heyman for quite a while and got to hang out. It was good to see him. He is obviously one of my closest friends there, but everybody, it was a good vibe. It was a one day notice to fly out there. Wednesday, ‘Sorry about the short notice. You have to leave tomorrow. Are you available on Friday’, and I was.”

“I did some interviews for some, I don’t know if it’s going to be a DVD, or actually I think it might be a Netflix release. I’m not really sure. We all did. We all took turns doing some interviews and stuff, so that was pretty cool.”

“Triple H was really cool. He was in a good mood and I got good vibes off him as well.”

