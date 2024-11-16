Rob Van Dam Reveals Original Plans For His NXT Appearance At 2300 Arena

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam (RVD) recently appeared on an episode of his “1 Of A Kind” podcast, where he discussed a number of topics including the original plans he had for his NXT appearance at the 2300 Arena and how he will be back on NXT in the future.

RVD said, “More time is needed to get more information, but basically, I think that you would not be wrong if you thought that maybe there was some plans that got changed. And if so, that it was done for the betterment of me and for my well-being. Let me just leave it there for now. I will definitely talk more about this when I have more to talk about. Little early right now though. I wanted to wrestle too. I was really bummed. I will be back, too. I will be back, so there’s that.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.