Robert Stone Compares Bron Breakker’s Spear vs. Rhino’s Gore

WWE NXT star Robert Stone appeared on The Babyfaces podcast to talk about a number of topics, including being on the receiving end of a Spear from Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker to Rhino’s Gore.

Stone said, “I think I’m a little bit more laid out from Bron’s. I might have been a little bit more laid out from Bron Breaker’s. My rib, definitely, still from a year ago when I felt it from Halloween Havoc, it still has a little something something on it. Believe me, I’m not toning down the Gore from Rhino because that did not feel good at all, but if I had to pick one, Bron.”

