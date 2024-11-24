Robert Stone Reflects On Being Gored By Rhino In The Iconic 2300 Arena

WWE NXT star Robert Stone appeared on The Babyfaces podcast to talk about a number of topics, including being gored by TNA Hall of Famer Rhino on NXT.

Stone said, “My first-ever live event for TNA was in 2010 (at 2300 Arena) against Rhino, so go figure 14 years later he’s still Goring me in the same building. It was cool to see a lot of old friends. Dawn Marie is from my town. I’m friends with Francine, Nunzio, the Dudleys. Guys that I’ve worked with, guys I’ve traveled with. To see them again and see them also get their flowers, returning to the building and getting some exposure. It was a really cool night and I hope it’s something that maybe happens yearly.”

On the ECW style NXT:

“It was such a successful show and it created so much excitement, I think the fans were pleased. It wasn’t a letdown. You get built up for things, you watch and kind of ‘Oh, that wasn’t that good.’ It was phenomenal. It was a great episode. The crowd was hot all night. The people got their money’s worth and it left me wanting more. I think everyone else did too.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)