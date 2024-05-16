Rocky Romero On AEW Potentially Holding A Show In Mexico With CMLL

NJPW star Rocky Romero recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics including Gabe Kidd.

Romero said, “He’s almost like a little mini Conor McGregor for us in the fact of like he gets it. He knows what to say and everything that he says adds value and worth, and it’s also like spicy you know? Not afraid to speak his mind and it’s very … it comes from a very real place from him, and his passion and his emotion is amazing so yeah, I think he’s the next breakthrough guy for New Japan.”

On AEW’s international appeal:

“The UK is a massive market and we’ll see that with Wembley again this year. I do feel like there’s an opportunity to do some smaller arenas and do more stuff around the country because they’ve got a great infrastructure there as well with Fulham.”

On AEW potentially running a show in Mexico with CMLL:

“Imagine AEW in Arena Mexico, or having the infrastructure for CMLL to help them. I think that’s what strategically a lot of these partnerships are about is how can we help each other to do these type of events all over the world? AEW is always trying to help New Japan as well, like we share some of the same production people that work on both sides. So there’s a lot of Forbidden Door elements that are not just the stuff that you see in the matches on both sides.”

You can check out Romero’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)