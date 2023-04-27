Roderick Strong Arrives In AEW, Reunites With Adam Cole

Roderick Strong has arrived in All Elite Wrestling.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Strong appeared when the J.A.S. was in the middle of a numbers game advantage-style beat down of Adam Cole, Bandido and Orange Cassidy.

Things began with Cole calling out Chris Jericho after the attack on himself and his girlfriend, Britt Baker, on last week’s show. Jericho refuses to come out, but sends the J.A.S. to handle him for him.

Orange Cassidy and Bandido end up coming down to try and help, but get gobbled up by the J.A.S. as well.

Then it happened.

Some music began playing and the crowd and commentary team waited to see who would emerge.

It was none other than Roderick Strong.

The longtime friend and former partner of Adam Cole ran to the ring and cleaned house of the J.A.S. members before reuniting with Cole in an emotional moment that saw the two embrace for a big hug in the middle of the ring as the crowd went wild.