ROH Death Before Dishonor Results – July 26, 2024

The following results are from Friday’s ROH Death Before Dishonor event at the eSports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas:

ROH Death Before Dishonor Zero Hour Pre-Show:

– MxM Collection (Mason Madden and Mansoor) def. Spanish Announce Project (Angelico and Serpentico) in a Tag Team Match.

– Marina Shafir def. Angelica Risk in a Singles Match.

– The Infantry (“Captain” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo) def. Griff Garrison and Anthony Henry in a Tag Team Match.

– Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) def. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd) in a Tag Team Match.

ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV:

– The Beast Mortos def. Komander in a Singles Match.

– The Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) (c) def. The Conglomeration (“The Stone Pitbull” Tomohiro Ishii and Kyle O’Reilly) to retain their ROH World Tag Team Championships.

– “Legit” Leyla Hirsch def. Diamanté in a Texas Death Match.

– Shane Taylor Promotion’s “Taiga Style” Lee Moriarty def. Blackpool Combat Club’s Wheeler Yuta (c) to become the new ROH Pure Champion.

– Red Velvet def. Billie Starkz (c) to become the new ROH Women’s World Television Champion.

– “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs (Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich) def. Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds and John Silver) in a ROH World 6-Man Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match.

– Atlantis Jr. (c) def. Johnny TV, Shane Taylor Promotion’s Shane Taylor, “Big Shotty” Lee Johnson, “The Machine” Brian Cage and Lio Rush in a Survival Of The Fittest Match to retain his ROH World Television Championship.

– “The Fallen Goddess” Athena (c) def. Queen Aminata to retain her ROH Women’s World Championship.

– Mark Briscoe (c) def. The Undisputed Kingdom’s Roderick Strong to retain his ROH World Championship.