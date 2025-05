By

ROH TV Results – May 1, 2025

Mina Shirakawa defeated Leila Grey via Figure 4

6 Man Tag Team Match

MxM Collection (Mason Madden & Mansoor) & Johnny TV defeated The Russells (Cameron & Alan) & Rosario Grillo via Super Centerfold

Women’s Television Title Match

Red Velvet (c) defeated La Catalina via Half Boston Crab (STILL CHAMPION!!!)

Tag Team Match

The Frat House (Griff Garrison & Cole Karter) defeated Spanish Announce Project (Serpentico & Angelico) via Pinfall on Serpentico