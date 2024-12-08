Roman Reigns Discusses The Challenge Of Outdoing Himself

Top WWE star “The OTC” Roman Reigns appeared on the SI Media podcast, where he discussed a number of topics including appreciating his accomplishments.

Reigns said, “That’s the easy part, appreciating it. We were able to just chapter it off. Any time you do good work, it’s important to appreciate the hard work that you put in. This is a subjective matter, so it does take the opinions of people to kind of buff this feeling. It was received very well and the objective part is the business behind it. Yes, it was easy to celebrate that and enjoy it, even to this day, to be able to look at it fondly and think, ‘Yeah man, that was awesome.’”

On the challenge of outdoing himself:

“The burden is, how do we do it again? How do you make the sequel better or the trilogy? How do you continue to do it? I’m not ready to stop at this point.”

