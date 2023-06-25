Roman Reigns Reaches Another Historic Milestone As WWE Champion

As the reigning WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns has reached yet another historic milestone.

Reigns has held the WWE Universal Championship for 1,029 days as of today. This puts him ahead of Pedro Morales’ 1,027-day reign as WWE Champion.

Reigns now has the fourth-longest WWE Championship reign in history, trailing only Hulk Hogan (1,474), Bob Backlund (2,135), and Bruno Sammartino’s two reigns (1,237 & 2,803).

In terms of Reigns’ other title, the WWE Championship has been held by The Tribal Chief for 448 days.