Roman Reigns Says Paul Heyman Has Been Acting Incredibly Shady

Top WWE star “The OTC” Roman Reigns appeared on the SI Media podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman has been acting shady recently.

Reigns said, “Paul’s been incredibly shady if you don’t ask me. I’ve seen some of the speculation, ‘Well, you didn’t answer his phone calls,’ and all this and that. But, at the end of the day when I take my leave, there’s no question of what I’m doing; I’m recessing back to family to change the hat, to put on that fatherhood hat, to refocus, that way I can come in and come back and dominate and run the show and represent my family at the highest capacity, at the highest standard position. So, there’s no questions when I leave.”

On not having time to sit down yet with Heyman due to his schedule:

“There’s a lot of things that we just haven’t had the time to really dive into, and that’s just been kind of this trainwreck of a return that it’s been for me. Right now I have just as many questions for ‘The Wiseman’ as you and I just haven’t had the time just due to our busy schedules.”

