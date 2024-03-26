Roman Reigns Shares His Thoughts On Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso At WWE WrestleMania 40

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently appeared on an episode of The Pat McAfee Show to talk about a number of topics including Jimmy Uso taking on “Main Event” Jey Uso at WrestleMania 40.

Reigns said, “I’m rooting for big Jim, he’s my only family.” “Jey made his choice. How do you walk away from the dream? How d’you walk away from the promised land? You know what, it’s disrespectful. He’ll tell you his life hasn’t been the same since, so if you can’t play your role, if you can’t just fill the shoes that you’ve been provided, then we’ve got to excommunicate you. We got to see if, you know, sink or swim. He’s doing okay, but just remember it only takes, [clicks his fingers], just like that. We send the word, and it’s done.”

You can check out Reigns’ comments in the video below.