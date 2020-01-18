Roman Reigns Takes A Shot At Goldberg and Gets Response

A fan posted a photo of Roman Reigns using a crash mat to protect his hand during his entrance on Smackdown. When a fan asked Reigns about the mat, Reigns took a shot at Bill Goldberg and Goldberg was quick to respond:
Anyone else noticed Roman's cute little crash mat so he doesn't hurt his hand? pic.twitter.com/OVj5Lq1CfI
— Sam Driver-Tweddell (@LessDefined) January 18, 2020
1 of those “C’mon man” ESPN moments. I’ll stick with my old school ways ….seems to of worked 99% of the time. We all have bad days. I tend to tap into an entirely different level of intensity. Doesn’t work for everyone. Kinda like the difference between #UGA & GeorgieTech. 🤣 https://t.co/MpixoWjgDU
— Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) January 18, 2020