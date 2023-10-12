Ronda Rousey Appears To Have Retired

WWE appears to have lost one of its biggest stars due to retirement.

That star is Ronda Rousey, who had a breakout rookie year in 2018 by debuting at the Royal Rumble before working her first wrestling match, defeating Triple H and Stephanie McMahon with Kurt Angle.

She went on to have a lengthy reign as RAW Women’s Champion before completing her first run in 2019 at WrestleMania by defeating Becky Lynch in a triple-threat match.

Rousey took a break to start a family before returning in January 2022 to win the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. She also won the SmackDown Women’s Championship several times and was a Women’s Tag Team Champion with Shayna Baszler.

Rousey finished her second run when she was defeated by Baszler in an MMA Rules match at the WWE SummerSlam premium live event from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan this past summer. Following the match, Rousey stated on Instagram that she had no reason to continue working for WWE.

Rousey recently posted a photo of herself and her daughter on Instagram with the caption “Sorry, I couldn’t hear you through my retirement” from Bernie Lumen.

It’s pure speculation that she has retired from wrestling because she hasn’t come out and said so, but this cryptic post has fans talking.