Ronda Rousey On A Possible WWE Return And Why She Left The Company

Former WWE star Ronda Rousey recently appeared on an episode of Good Morning America, where she talked about a number of topics including possibly returning to the company.

Rousey said, “Not unless things drastically change with how things are run there. I highly doubt it.”

On why she left the WWE:

“It’s just not a lifestyle I can continue while being a mom. I was on the road 18 months with my baby and that was nothing we could sustain forever.”

You can check out Rousey’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)