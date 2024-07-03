Ronda Rousey On Paul Heyman: “He’s One Of The Few People Who Really Encouraged Me Creatively”

Following her time with WWE, Ronda Rousey has been extremely vocal about certain individuals.

Rousey left at last year’s SummerSlam, and she has since criticized the company and Vince McMahon, though she has spoken positively about Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated‘s Justin Barrasso, Ronda praised Paul Heyman for his influence and assistance in her career.

Rousey said, “He’s one of the few people who really encouraged me creatively. He showed me I’m so much more than just what my body can do. That’s how so many people see me–as an athlete, as a fighter. It’s all about performing, being on camera, focusing on what I can do physically, but it was different with Paul.”

Rousey stated that Heyman produced her segments and collaborated with her on promos during the latter half of her first year with WWE. She credited him with being her first mentor as a writer and recognizing her potential.