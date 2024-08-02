Roxanne Perez On Giulia And Stephanie Vaquer Joining WWE

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez spoke with Stephanie Chase on a number of topics including Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer joining WWE.

Perez said, “I’m very excited for them to come over here. I’m so ready. I’ve seen a lot of amazing matches from both of them. I definitely think they are going to help elevate our division. Our division is already so stacked. I feel that I can honestly say we have the best women’s division in the world.”

On two of the best women’s wrestlers in the world joining the NXT women’s division:

“Getting two of the best women’s wrestlers from around the world joining our division, it’s going to be so good for us. Everybody needs to make sure that they know, I’m the NXT Women’s Champion. Whoever comes, I’m so ready.”

You can check out Perez’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)