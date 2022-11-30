Ruby Soho Possibly Making a Comeback at AEW Dynamite Tonight

Ruby Soho was spotted near the location of tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Soho is near the site of tonight’s Dynamite in Indianapolis, Indiana, but there’s no word on whether she’ll be there or not. Soho lives in Lafayette, Indiana, which is about an hour and a half from Indianapolis.

Soho hasn’t wrestled since breaking her nose at AEW All Out on September 4, when she and Ortiz were defeated by AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo. A month later, she had surgery to repair the injury.

The updated AEW Dynamite line-up for tonight can be found by clicking here. Join us at 8 p.m. ET for live coverage.