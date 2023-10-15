Rumor Killer On Alberto Del Rio & WWE

Rumors that Alberto El Patron, better known as Alberto Del Rio, is making a comeback to WWE seem to surface every year.

El Patron has only worked a dozen matches in recent years and he was arrested in May 2020 on four counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of aggravated kidnapping. The case against him was later dropped.

WWE has previously denied any discussions about bringing him back. Multiple promotions (WWE, MLW, and Impact Wrestling) told Fightful in December 2021 that they have no interest in bringing in the former WWE Champion.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, despite Del Rio stating last year that he planned to return to WWE before Vince McMahon retired and later pushed his way back into the company, that was not the case.

When asked about it, a WWE higher-up stated, “No f**king chance.”