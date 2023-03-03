Rumor Killer Regarding CM Punk And AEW

Before CM Punk lost his cool at the AEW All Out media scrum, he had been on an incredible run that included winning back the World Heavyweight title from Jon Moxley that evening, but then reportedly brawling with The Elite backstage.

Before defeating Hangman Page for the World Title at Double Or Nothing in May, Punk had just finished a heated feud with MJF. Punk suffered an injury that required him to miss several weeks of action, but AEW President Tony Khan insisted that he shouldn’t relinquish the title, making Jon Moxley the interim winner. Before their rematch at All Out, Moxley defeated Punk on Dynamite in a title unification match.

It was rumored that Punk was supposed to defeat Page at Double Or Nothing, but he pressured Khan to change the outcome.

Dave Meltzer stated that the rumor is untrue and that Punk was always expected to emerge victorious in the match in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

“As far as rumor corrections, the story going around that Punk was originally going to lose to Adam Page at last year’s Double or Nothing but pressured Tony Khan to change the finish is not true. Punk was always winning that match. I had said before the match that I it was me, I’d have Page win the first meeting and Punk then win the title in Chicago, but Khan wanted the title on Punk months earlier and that wasn’t Punk’s doing or pressuring” Meltzer wrote.

Although Punk’s future with AEW is still in doubt, he is expected to receive medical clearance soon after missing several months due to an injury. Whether Khan will bring him back or if they will part ways is still uncertain.

Earlier this week, Punk told a fan that he would wrestle once more just to upset them.