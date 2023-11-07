Rumored TV Networks Interested In WWE RAW Broadcasting Rights

WWE’s programming rights for RAW, NXT, and SmackDown will be up for renewal next year.

RAW and NXT are currently on the USA Network, while SmackDown is on FOX. WWE is leaving FOX and has signed a five-year deal to return SmackDown to the USA Network.

This change will take effect in October 2024, and the blue brand will remain on the network until 2029. Because SmackDown is returning to the United States, the network is unlikely to renew the rights to Raw and NXT. However, given the long-standing relationship between the two companies, they aren’t completely out if they can get a good deal.

Dave Meltzer mentioned the latest rumored television networks interested in picking up Raw’s broadcasting rights while speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“They’re doing their earnings report tomorrow [Tuesday], by the way, and it should be noted that as far as the rumors of Raw, it looks the rumor mill right now has either FX, WB [Warner Bros. Discovery, which would be a very crazy situation. But I think it’s a long shot, too, and USA. But the analysts believe that they’re going to get a 42% increase, which may not drop the stock because it’s down lower than it probably should be. But it won’t help them. But they will be more profitable. The UFC and WWE earnings report will be out tomorrow,” Meltzer stated.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)