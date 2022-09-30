Rush Signs with AEW

Rush is now “All Elite.”

Rush has officially signed with AEW, according to AEW President Tony Khan, who broke the news on Twitter today. When AEW tweets these visuals, it means a star has secured a full-time contract.

Rush will wrestle John Silver on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, which was taped following Dynamite on Wednesday night. In the announcement, Khan stated the following:

“It’s official: @rushtoroblanco is All Elite! What a week for Rush! Yesterday was his birthday, today he’s All Elite, and it’s Rush vs @SilverNumber1 TONIGHT on Friday Night #AEWRampage! Don’t miss Friday Night #AEWRampage on @tntdrama @ 10pm ET/9pm CT TONIGHT!”

Rush began working for AEW this past May at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event, where he partnered with Andrade El Idolo.

RUSH gained recognition in the MLW, NJPW, CMLL, and Ring of Honor. He has held the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship, the CMLL World Tag Team Championship, the CMLL World Trios Championship, and the Mexican National Trios Championship. He is also a two-time ROH World Heavyweight Champion.