RVD Looks Back On Serious Injuries He Suffered During His Time In ECW, WWE

Rob Van Dam has suffered a lot of injuries throughout his legendary pro wrestling career.

On the latest installment of his “1 Of A Kind” podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about some injuries he suffered during his days in ECW and WWE.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On breaking his ankle in ECW: “There was the time when I broke my ankle and I had to give up the Television Championship. I really thought that I was indestructible before that, so that did a lot to my ego and humbled me.”

On his ACL tear in WWE from 2001 to 2005: “Then when I tore my ACL in WWE, that sucked. It then hurt for four years and it just [kept] getting progressively worse and worse. It killed me every single night. People don’t know that, when they’re watching my matches from 2001 to 2005, pretty much every night my knee was killing me, and I didn’t want anybody to know.”

