RVD Opens Up About Career Longevity, Why He’s Still Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam (RVD) discussed his longevity in the wrestling business on a recent episode of his podcast, “1 Of A Kind.”

RVD said, “As far as wrestling goes, this coming up will be officially 30 years since I’ve been wrestling professionally. That’s a long time, and it’s what I do. It’s my job. And so that’s the position that it has in my life is, it’s all business for me. So over the last few years, a lot of people in the States haven’t seen me wrestle, but I’ve been wrestling 10 to 12 times a year. It’s been overseas mostly, because that’s usually who can afford me. And I’m not priced to get out there six days a week, because I sure as hell don’t want that. I’ve always been working on doing less and making it mean more, and always been successful in that area. And right now, it’s just great.”

On his legacy and future:

“Things are completely different. I don’t have anything left, except for just to keep cashing in on my name value. I could retire anytime. I go with the flow. And I thought that maybe I would have been retired by now, but the more I talk about that, the more my value goes up. And I’m still in great shape. I can still do everything I ever could do.”

On changing things:

“I’m at the opposite side of the spectrum of my career. So no, I don’t think about any matches that I wish I could still have that I didn’t have. I’m just an opportunist. And when a good opportunity comes my way, I appreciate it, I consider it, and quite often I do it.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

