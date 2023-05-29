Ryback Teases Signing With AEW

Teases from professional wrestlers on social media frequently result in something, and they are frequently made in an effort to attract the attention of wrestling promotions.

Former WWE star Ryback appeared to imply that he’s interested in competing for All Elite Wrestling or that he’s headed there soon in a clip posted on his YouTube shorts channel (Ryback TV). We don’t know if a contract has been signed or if he’s even spoken to Tony Khan.

Ryback has previously expressed interest in AEW. “Kenny Omega and me, I think, would have great chemistry together. Cody is on top of his game right now. I think there’s big money in that being visited down the line. Obviously Jericho. He’s my favorite top guy I worked with…,” Ryback said in 2020 about who he would love to wrestle.

Ryback stated in 2019 that he was focusing on his health with the goal of eventually making a comeback to the ring. In 2016, Ryback made his final appearance for WWE on national television. He has appeared on a few independent wrestling dates, but nothing has been listed for him since 2018.

We have not received any word from AEW regarding interest in Ryback, so we’ll have to wait and see. Tony Khan stated on Sunday at the AEW press conference that he has spoken with Goldberg and that they get along well. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.

You can check out a screenshot from his clip below: