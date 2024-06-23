Sami Zayn Believes Kevin Owens Will Not Bring Back His Steenalizer Manuever

WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn recently spoke with Fightful about several topics, including how he believes his close friend and fellow WWE star Kevin Owens will not bring back his old Steenalizer maneuver.

Zayn said, “I don’t see that one coming to WWE. That one has to go. You need a certain type of opponent and we don’t have a lot of those types of opponents in WWE. There is a lot of stuff you have to let go of at a certain point. Sometimes, I’ll see footage of old stuff we used to do and there is a reason that stuff stops. You have to enjoy it while it’s there. We had the Steenalizer. May it rest in peace.”

You can check out Zayn’s comments in the video below.

