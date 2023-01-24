Sami Zayn Found “Not Guilty for Now” During Trial Segment on WWE RAW is XXX

Following Hulk Hogan’s appearance, The Bloodline entered the ring to begin “The Trial of Sami Zayn” segment.

The “prosecution,” Paul Heyman, showed footage of Zayn’s questionable actions in recent months. When Zayn declared that he had no defense, Roman Reigns summoned Solo Sikoa to deliver a Samoan spike to Zayn. However, Jey Uso intervened and showed footage in support of Zayn.

Reigns ultimately found Zayn “not guilty for now” and stated that he did not want to see Zayn again until the Royal Rumble. The Rumble, according to Reigns, will be Zayn’s final test to determine his future with The Bloodline.

Click here for WWE RAW is XXX results. Here are highlights from the segment: