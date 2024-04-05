Sami Zayn Hires Manager And An Agent For Opportunities Outside Of WWE

WWE star Sami Zayn recently appeared on an episode of The Ringer Wrestling Show, where he talked about a number of topics including hiring a manager and an agent for opportunities outside of the company.

Zayn said, “I recently got a manager and an agent for outside WWE type stuff. Trying to dip my toes into that world a little bit.”

On his Golden Egg segments with Austin Theory opening people’s eyes to him:

“It opened their eyes to a different side of it. The character side of it. Enough people started telling me, ‘You’re a pretty good actor.’ ‘Yeah? Really? I always thought I’d be alright.’ ‘You’re funny.’ ‘Really? I always wanted to be a comic when I was a kid. You don’t say.’ It made me feel good. I always thought I had a knack for it and all of a sudden, I got to flex those chops a little on WWE. I thought, ‘Let’s see what’s going on outside of WWE TV.’ The mentality within the company, in regards to how they approach talent wanting to do outside stuff, has really changed as of late, for the better. We’ll see.”

On the Sami Zayn and Friends show:

“To be honest, I agreed to the show and…I had no show. ‘Hey, do you want to do this thing?’ ‘Yup.’ ‘Okay, we’re going to announce it.’ Uh oh. I better come up with a show.”

